DA hike: Oct 21 didn't bring good news, govt employees anticipate ‘Diwali gift’ from next Cabinet meet | What's expected

DA hike: After the Union Cabinet meetings on 14 and 21 October did not result in the much-awaited dearness allowance hike announcement, central government employees and pensioners are now awaiting the next meeting on 28 October for some relief from the Centre, according to reports.
Notably, the Centre on 16 October announced a non-performance-linked bonus for central government employees, with no word on DA or dearness relief (DR). DA and DR are a percentage of employees' and pensioners' basic pay that aims to mitigate the impact of the rising cost of living and inflation.
Many employees and pensioners were expecting the Cabinet or Finance Ministry to announce the July 2026 DA hike ahead of Dussehra festivities, earlier this week. This would have been in line with past announcements, that have come between late September and early to mid-October.
DA is updated biannually using data from All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI), as per the 7th Central Pay Commission's recommendations. The CPC announcements usually come in March and October, with rollouts in January and July.
Notably, the government has not officially confirmed a date for the second DA hike this year. The last hike was announced in April this year, when the Finance Ministry increased DA from 58% to 60% of basic salary, effective from 1 January 2026.
According to a Moneycontrol report, the next Union Cabinet meeting is likely to be on 28 October, as central government sessions are usually held on Wednesdays, with some exceptions where the dates are postponed or multiple meetings are held during the week to tackle issues.
Now, with Diwali on 8 November, expectations are building around a possible “Diwali gift” announcement at the likely 28 October meeting. Further, announcements published by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) over the past five years show that the July instalment was announced on the following dates:
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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