DA hike: Punjab announces 40% increase in Dearness Allowance for this role, regularises over 1,000 jobs — Check here

DA hike news: The Punjab State government has raised the dearness allowance for 6,507 computer teachers by 40%, from 181% to 221% last week, according to a PTI report.

Further, the state has also regularised 1,007 non-teaching employees working under the Samagra Shiksha programme, it added.

The decisions were aimed as a Diwali boost for employees, as per a statement from Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Punjab hikes DA computer teachers “On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the Punjab government has announced a major benefit for its employees. The government has approved a historic 40% increase in DA for 6,507 Computer Teachers (PICTES), taking it from 181% to 221%,” Mann stated.

“The state government has also regularised the services of 1,007 non-teaching employees working under Samagra Shiksha. This decision will provide greater stability and security to these employees,” he added.

Extend salary related benefits: CM Mann In his statement, the chief minister added that the government has also decided to extend salary-related benefits to these employees. “The government is fully committed to the welfare of its employees and ensuring their secure future,” said.

“No stone is being left unturned by the state government to ensure the welfare and well-being of its employees. We are committed to providing them with a secure future and ensuring that they receive the benefits they deserve,” Mann added.

3% DA hike for all employees, pensioners On 4 November, Mann also announced a three percentage-point increase in DA for state government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners as a Diwali gift.

Effective from 1 November, the hike will be reflected in salaries and pensions paid in December for nearly eight lakh employees and pensioners are expected to benefit.

In a post on X, Mann said the latest increase would take DA to 53%, compared with 28% when his government assumed office in 2022. He said the announcement would provide employees an annual financial benefit of approximately ₹3,988 crore.

Punjab: Pay commission arrears The Chief Minister also addressed outstanding liabilities linked to the Sixth Punjab Pay Commission. He said its benefits were due from January 1, 2016, but the recommendations were implemented only in July 2021, resulting in arrears of approximately ₹14,191 crore for the period up to June 30, 2021.

Mann added that the government had prepared a phased plan to clear the liability. Pensioners were given priority, with their arrears released from April 1, 2025, while payments to serving employees began from April 1, 2026. So far, ₹4,891 crore has been released, and the remaining ₹9,300 crore will also be paid, he said.