DA hike: Tripura enhanced dearness allowance and dearness relief (DR) for state government employees and pensioners by 3% in October, to 44% of basic salary — an increase of 8% this year and 36% since 2022, according to Chief Minister Manik Saha.
The Tripura Cabinet announced a second hike in DA and DR, and increased House Rent Allowance (HRA) for government employees to provide 10% of basic pay, subject to a ceiling of ₹10,000 per month, both with effect from 1 October 2026, according to a report by India Today.
The hike will put an additional annual burden of about ₹300 crore on the state exchequer, Saha added.
Notably, this came after the state declared 5% DA and DR increase for government employees, effective from 1 April, at an additional ₹500 crore annually, Saha had then said. He also added that 1,02,563 state government employees and 81,019 pensioners will benefit from the increase.
“We are continuously trying to increase the DA for the employees to narrow the gap with their central government counterparts,” he stated, as per a PTI report. This is in reference to the Centre providing 60% DA to central government employees as of last month and 58% prior to that.
Addressing a BJP programme in Agartala on Sunday, 22 November, ahead of the civic polls scheduled for Friday, 27 November, Saha stated that his government has increased DA by 36 percentage points since July 2022 — from 8% to 44% to narrow the gap between state and central government counterparts, PTI reported.
“No government in the Northeast has increased DA by 36% in such a short period. It shows the present government's efforts to reduce the gap between state employees and central government staff. If we don't reduce the DA gap, the state as a whole will be a loser, as the state receives funds for paying its employees and pensioners. A total of ₹100 crore is needed to release 1% DA/ DR,” he said.
On revising their pay during the tenure of the 8th Pay Commission, he said the state is committed. “I have discussed the pay revision issue with Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy. The Centre has already made progress towards implementing revised pay structures. We will definitely do it,” Saha added.
He further added that the previous government had implemented a 2.25 fitment factor under the 7th Pay Commission, while the BJP-led leadership raised it to 2.57 in July 2018, resulting in an average salary increase of 8% for employees.
He also stressed on maintaining pay parity with central government employees, and said the state is investing heavily in capital expenditure to sustain economic growth.
(With inputs from PTI)
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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