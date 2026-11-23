DA hike: Tripura enhanced dearness allowance and dearness relief (DR) for state government employees and pensioners by 3% in October, to 44% of basic salary — an increase of 8% this year and 36% since 2022, according to Chief Minister Manik Saha.

The Tripura Cabinet announced a second hike in DA and DR, and increased House Rent Allowance (HRA) for government employees to provide 10% of basic pay, subject to a ceiling of ₹10,000 per month, both with effect from 1 October 2026, according to a report by India Today.

The hike will put an additional annual burden of about ₹300 crore on the state exchequer, Saha added.

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Tripura govt declares 5% DA hike Notably, this came after the state declared 5% DA and DR increase for government employees, effective from 1 April, at an additional ₹500 crore annually, Saha had then said. He also added that 1,02,563 state government employees and 81,019 pensioners will benefit from the increase.

“We are continuously trying to increase the DA for the employees to narrow the gap with their central government counterparts,” he stated, as per a PTI report. This is in reference to the Centre providing 60% DA to central government employees as of last month and 58% prior to that.

Tripura has raised DA by 36% since 2022: CM Addressing a BJP programme in Agartala on Sunday, 22 November, ahead of the civic polls scheduled for Friday, 27 November, Saha stated that his government has increased DA by 36 percentage points since July 2022 — from 8% to 44% to narrow the gap between state and central government counterparts, PTI reported.

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“No government in the Northeast has increased DA by 36% in such a short period. It shows the present government's efforts to reduce the gap between state employees and central government staff. If we don't reduce the DA gap, the state as a whole will be a loser, as the state receives funds for paying its employees and pensioners. A total of ₹100 crore is needed to release 1% DA/ DR,” he said.

On revising their pay during the tenure of the 8th Pay Commission, he said the state is committed. “I have discussed the pay revision issue with Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy. The Centre has already made progress towards implementing revised pay structures. We will definitely do it,” Saha added.

He further added that the previous government had implemented a 2.25 fitment factor under the 7th Pay Commission, while the BJP-led leadership raised it to 2.57 in July 2018, resulting in an average salary increase of 8% for employees.

He also stressed on maintaining pay parity with central government employees, and said the state is investing heavily in capital expenditure to sustain economic growth.