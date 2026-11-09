DA hike news: Uttar Pradesh govt increases dearness allowance by 3% for employees — Check who is eligible

DA hike news: Uttar Pradesh has increased dearness allowance by 3%, from 60% of basic pay to 63%, with effect from 1 July 2026, the state government said in an order issued on Saturday. This decision will benefit lakhs of employees across the state and provide financial relief amid Diwali festivities, PTI reported.
The hike will be implemented for Uttar Pradesh state government employees, staff in aided educational and technical institutions, regular and full-time employees of urban local bodies, work-charged employees, and those serving on University Grants Commission (UGC) pay scales, the report said.
The increased DA for October will be paid along with regular salary for November 2026, according to the PTI report.
Further, an ANI report added that arrears for the preceding four months period between July to September 2026, will be deposited separately into employees' provident fund (PF) accounts.
Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave appointment letters to 4,543 newly selected Sub-Inspectors and Platoon Commanders in Lucknow, the ANI report added.
“Under the ‘Mission Rozgar’, appointment letters were handed over today in Lucknow to 4,543 newly selected Sub-Inspectors and Platoon Commanders in UP Police through a fair and transparent recruitment process,” the chief minister wrote on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).
DA is a percentage of employees' basic pay that aims to mitigate the impact of the rising cost of living and inflation. As per the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) recommendations, the Centre revises DA twice annually, using data from the All-India Consumer Price Index (AICPI).
These announcements usually come in March and October, with rollouts in January and July. Effective from 1 July, the Centre's “Diwali gift” is the second DA increase this year, after it hiked the component by 2% in April from 58% to 60%, effective from 1 January for more than 1 crore beneficiaries — approximately 48.54 lakh central government employees and 68.71 lakh pensioners across the country.
Notably, besides the Finance Ministry's announcement on 28 October, state governments also hiked DA for employees and pensioners ahead of Diwali. This includes a 5% hike by the Himachal Pradesh government, 3% DA hikes each by the Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Punjab, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Gujarat governments, 2.5% increase by the Karnataka government, and 2% increases by the Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala governments.
(With inputs from Agencies)
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