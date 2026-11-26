DA hike update: The Union Cabinet hiked dearness allowance by 3% for central government employees and pensioners, raising the component from 60% to 63% of basic pay, effective from 1 July.
This was the second DA increase this year, after the Centre hiked the component by 2% in April from 58% to 60%, effective from 1 January and is in line with the 7th central pay commission (CPC) recommendation that DA be revised twice annually, using data from the All-India Consumer Price Index (AICPI).
DA is a percentage of employees' basic pay that aims to mitigate the impact of the rising cost of living and inflation. Usually, announcements from the Centre come in March and October, with rollouts in January and July. Over 1 crore beneficiaries — about 50 lakh central government employees and nearly 65 lakh pensioners, including defence and railway personnel and retirees gain from DA and dearness relief (DR) hikes.
Besides the Finance Ministry's announcement on 28 October, state governments also hiked DA for employees and pensioners ahead of Diwali.
This includes a 5% hike by the Himachal Pradesh government, 4% DA hike by Mizoram, 3% DA hikes each by the Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Tripura, Odisha and Gujarat governments, 2.5% increase by the Karnataka government, and 2% increases by the Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala governments.