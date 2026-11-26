DA hike update: The Union Cabinet hiked dearness allowance by 3% for central government employees and pensioners, raising the component from 60% to 63% of basic pay, effective from 1 July.

This was the second DA increase this year, after the Centre hiked the component by 2% in April from 58% to 60%, effective from 1 January and is in line with the 7th central pay commission (CPC) recommendation that DA be revised twice annually, using data from the All-India Consumer Price Index (AICPI).

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DA is a percentage of employees' basic pay that aims to mitigate the impact of the rising cost of living and inflation. Usually, announcements from the Centre come in March and October, with rollouts in January and July. Over 1 crore beneficiaries — about 50 lakh central government employees and nearly 65 lakh pensioners, including defence and railway personnel and retirees gain from DA and dearness relief (DR) hikes.

Full list of states which announced second DA hike Besides the Finance Ministry's announcement on 28 October, state governments also hiked DA for employees and pensioners ahead of Diwali.

This includes a 5% hike by the Himachal Pradesh government, 4% DA hike by Mizoram, 3% DA hikes each by the Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Tripura, Odisha and Gujarat governments, 2.5% increase by the Karnataka government, and 2% increases by the Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala governments.

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Tripura enhanced dearness allowance and dearness relief (DR) for state government employees and pensioners by 3% in October, to 44% of basic salary — an increase of 8% this year and 36% since 2022, according to Chief Minister Manik Saha.

The Jharkhand state government in November hiked DA and DR by 3% each from 60% to 63%, effective from 1 July and benefitting around 3 lakh state government employees and pensioners.

Karnataka on 5 November hiked DA and DR for state government employees and pensioners drawing salaries under the 2024 Revised Pay Scales by 2.5%, from 15.75% to 18%, with effect from 1 July 2026, PTI reported.

Arunachal Pradesh increased DA and DR for state government employees and pensioners by three percentage points, from 60% to 63%, effective from 1 July. The enhanced DA and DR will also benefit central and state All India Services (AIS) officers on deputation to the state. CM Pema Khandu said that arrears for the four-month period from July to October will be paid in cash and credited directly to beneficiary accounts.

Uttar Pradesh increased DA by 3%, from 60% of basic pay to 63%, with effect from 1 July 2026. The hike will be implemented for lakhs of state government employees, staff in aided educational and technical institutions, regular and full-time employees of urban local bodies, work-charged employees, and those serving on University Grants Commission (UGC) pay scales. DA for October will be paid along with regular salary for November.

Bihar hiked DA and DR for state government employees and pensioners covered under the 5th, 6th and 7th Central Pay Commissions (CPCs), with effect from 1 July, as follows — under the 7th CPC up 3%, from 60% to 63%; under 6th CPC up 7% from 262% to 269%; and under 5th CPC, up 14% from 483% to 497%.

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Uttarakhand approved a 3% DA hike for state government employees, increasing the component to 63% of basic pay, with effect from 1 July 2026. Beneficiaries include the state government employees, eligible personnel working in local bodies, aided educational institutions, state universities, technical educational institutions, and those drawing salaries under the University Grants Commission (UGC) pay scales. DA arrears for 1 July to 31 October 2026, will be paid in cash to eligible employees.

The Mizoram state government also announced a four% hike in DA this month for its employees, raising it from 46% to 50% with effect from December 1. Further, the state cabinet approved doubling DA for contractual employees from 10% to 20%, effective December 1.

Odisha has hiked DA and DR for state employees and pensioners, respectively, by 3%, increased from 60% to 63%, coming into effect retrospectively from July 1, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced this month. Around 8.5 lakh Odisha government employees and pensioners will benefit from the raise to be paid in cash along with November salary, as per a statement from the CMO.

Tamil Nadu on 31 October announced a 3% DA hike, from the existing 60% rate to 63% for state government employees, teachers and pensioners. Benefiting around 16 lakh state government employees, teachers, pensioners, and family pensioners, the increase will be effective from 1 July 2026.

Rajasthan on 30 October approved a 3% increase in DA and DR for state employees and pensioners to 63% of basic pay. Over 7 lakh government employees and over 5 lakh pensioners will benefit from the revision, effective from 1 July 2026 and to be paid in the November and December salaries, respectively, while arrears for the four-month period from July to October will be deposited in their General Provident Fund (GPF) accounts.

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Also on 30 October, Madhya Pradesh announced a 2% DA hike for state government employees, including officers and pensioners, ahead of Diwali, with effect from 1 January. CM Mohan Yadav said arrears for nine months, from January to September, will be paid in three equal monthly instalments. From October, the increased DA will be paid in cash with salaries (October's DA payable in November salary). Meanwhile, DR will be effective from July.

The Chhattisgarh government on 29 October hiked DA by 2%, taking it to 60% of basic pay from the existing 58%, with effect from 1 November. “The decision will benefit around 3.85 lakh state government employees and 1.5 lakh pensioners,” CM Vishnu Deo Sai said.

Earlier in the month, Himachal Pradesh increased DA by 5%, from 45% to 50%, for eligible state government employees covered by the Himachal Pradesh Civil Services (Revised Pay) Rules, 2022, All India Services officers and state government employees covered by UGC pay scales. The additional DA will be paid in cash with the October 2026 salary, payable in November 2026.

Kerala hiked DA and DR by 2% from 35% to 37%, to be paid with the October 2026 salary, disbursed in November, for state government employees, teachers, full-time contingent employees and local government staff, state service pensioners, family pensioners, and eligible ex-gratia pensioners and their families.

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About the Author Jocelyn Fernandes Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news. A...Read More ✕ Jocelyn Fernandes

As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.

Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.

She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).

Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.

She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email:

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LinkedIn: Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in X/ Twitter handle: @scribeJocelyn LinkedIn: LinkedIn