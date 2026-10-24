DA hike: Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, Sikkim — Check full list of states with dearness allowance hikes this year

DA hikes in 2026: Dearness allowance and dearness relief (DA and DR) are updated biannually using data from the All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI), as per the 7th Central Pay Commission's recommendations. The CPC announcements usually come in March and October, with rollouts in January and July.
Notably, the government has not officially confirmed a date for the second DA hike this year. Over 1 crore beneficiaries, comprising about 50 lakh central government employees and nearly 65 lakh pensioners, including defence and railway personnel and retirees, gain from DA and Dearness Relief (DR) hikes.
Notably, after the Union Cabinet meetings on October 14 and 21 did not result in DA hike announcements, central government employees and pensioners are now awaiting the next meeting on 28 October for a possible 3-4% “Diwali gift”.
Amid this, we take a look at the full list of states that have released dearness allowance hikes this year — from Himachal Pradesh's Diwali increase in DA and DR to Kerala, Telangana, Sikkim, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh announcing hikes.
Following the Finance Ministry's announcement, the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) announced revised DA and DR for workmen and officer employees across levels for the months of May, June and July 2026. It hiked basic salaries between ₹48,000 and ₹1,17,000 and DA from ₹435 to ₹1,050. Later, the Indian Railways also announced a 2% hike in DA and DR for staff and pensioners.
Here's a look at the full list of DA hikes announced by states so far:
Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Please refer to the official government website for the latest updates.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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