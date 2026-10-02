DA news: Telangana Cabinet approves release of two pending instalments — when will remaining arrears be cleared?

The Telangana Cabinet has approved the release of two pending instalments of Dearness Allowance (DAs) to state government employees and pensioners, Minister for Revenue, Housing and Information and Public Relations Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said, according to The Hindu.

The minister also noted that the release of the two DA instalments will add around ₹2,500 crore annually to the Telangana government’s financial burden. Despite this, it was approved in line with assurance given to employee unions during recent discussions held in the state.

“The release of DAs will impose an additional annual financial burden of about ₹2,500 crore on the State government. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has decided to release the DA despite the financial burden, in line with the assurance given during recent discussions with employee unions,” Srinivasa Reddy was quoted as saying in the news report.

When will the remaining arrears be cleared? Briefing the media after the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat on Thursday, the minister said the two DAs would be released immediately from the arrears pending since 2024.

Meanwhile, the remaining arrears will be cleared in instalments, although no specific timeline for their payment was announced.

Telangana plans measures to tackle drought The Cabinet also reportedly discussed the impact of El Nino conditions and deficient monsoon in the state. It decided to form a sub-committee to recommend immediate measures for affected areas, hold consultations with political parties, farmers’ groups and experts from different sectors.

"The state government would also seek the Centre’s assistance and request the declaration of drought-affected areas,” Srinivasa Reddy told reporters on Thursday, according to The Hindu.

He further mentioned that Telangana had recorded a rainfall deficit of about 17% during the monsoon, which ended on Wednesday. The Cabinet also decided to make arrangements for procurement of paddy during the kharif season.

A rainfall deficit is a shortage of actual precipitation compared to the expected normal or long-term average for a specific place and time period.

Cabinet approves fruit market, EPC project review In a series of other developments, the state Cabinet also decided to expedite the establishment of a world-class integrated fruit market at Koheda in Rangareddy district's Abdullapurmet mandal. The project will be funded entirely by the state government, as per the report.

Also Read | DA news: Full list of states that have announced dearness allowance hikes

It also reviewed long-pending projects and directed officials to cancel incomplete projects taken up under the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) scheme. The Cabinet approved the suspension of 10 EPC irrigation projects.

Media policy, Telangana Bhavan appointments The Cabinet approved a special policy for digital media advertising in Telangana, which aligns with the Digital Advertising Policy formulated by the Central Bureau of Communication.