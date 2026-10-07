₹159.59 crore salary shortfall: Mizoram's autonomous councils say DA, pay revisions, increments straining finances

The three Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) in Mizoram are struggling with combined salary shortfall of ₹159.59 crore, their leaders informed the state government on Wednesday, 7 October, PTI reported.

Chief Executive Members (CEMs) of the Mara, Lai and Chakma ADCs have appealed seeking intervention from the state to ensure adequate funding for the councils, the report added.

Mara ADC CEM M Laikaw said the salary deficit stood at ₹ 25.88 crore for his council, ₹ 69.93 crore for the Lai ADC and ₹ 63.78 crore for the Chakma ADC.

25.88 crore for his council, 69.93 crore for the Lai ADC and 63.78 crore for the Chakma ADC. More than 90% of the councils' budgets are now being spent on salaries, leaving little for development and other non-salary expenditure, he said.

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Successive pay revisions, DA causing strain The three CEMs said the financial strain had increased with successive pay revisions, dearness allowance (DA), annual increments, promotions and regularisation of employees, while non-salary allocations had remained largely stagnant.

They said the state government provided funds under separate salary and non-salary heads until 2023-24, while from 2024-25 onwards the funding has been provided under the “Grant-in-Aid (General)” head.

The leaders alleged that unlike during the first State Finance Commission period, when additional salary requirements were generally met through Revised Estimates (RE), the ADCs received such additional funding only in 2022-23 during the second commission period from 2021-22 to 2025-26.

This has created difficulties for employees, churches and the general public in the ADC areas, they said.

ADC claims funding allocation disproportionate Laikaw claimed that the three ADC areas account for around 16% of Mizoram's population, according to the 2011 Census, but receive only around 4% of the state's funds, the report added.

The leaders said 20 departments were entrusted to the three ADCs in 1993, but the corresponding development works and schemes had not been fully transferred to them.

Departments including Agriculture, Veterinary, PWD and Fisheries have been entrusted to the ADCs, but the state government continues to implement departmental functions, development works and schemes in their areas, they alleged.

A Gupta Commission set up by the state government had recommended in 2011 that the departments entrusted to the ADCs, along with their development works and schemes, be fully transferred to them, but the recommendation has not been implemented, they claimed.

Laikaw said the ADC leaders had submitted representations to Governor Vijay Kumar Singh and Chief Minister Lalduhoma, seeking immediate intervention to address their financial crisis and ensure their constitutional powers and entitlements.

He also sought release of funds through Revised Estimates to meet the councils' salary liabilities.