DA, wage hike: 4,000 MCD workers to get ₹18,000 salary, dearness allowance under ‘equal pay for equal work’

DA news, wage hike: As many as 4,000 public health workers employed with the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) are set to see an increase in their wages and receive dearness allowance, officials in the national capital announced.
The pay revision, which was made public at an event on Friday by Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, will cost the exchequer ₹52 crore, PTI reported.
According to Wahi, the proposal for the wage increase and DA had been announced in the previous budget and was brought before the chief minister for approval.
CM Gupta said the implementation recognises the contribution of employees who had worked for decades in public health. She added that the government had a responsibility to address their welfare. “It is our duty to care for the thousands of employees who serve Delhi,” she said, according to a statement issued by the mayor's office.
The pay revision comes amid the MCD's efforts to address employee-related issues, with the mayor also announcing the recruitment of 2,500 sanitation workers ahead of Diwali to improve cleanliness in the city and its markets, the report added.
Earlier, Gupta directed the MCD to launch night-time cleaning drives in major markets and residential colonies, amid complaints about garbage accumulation and delays in waste collection across parts of the capital.
The order aims to improve cleanliness across Delhi, when markets and public spaces typically see increased footfall during the festive rush. The chief minister has warned that negligence in sanitation will not be tolerated and instructed civic officials to ensure that improvements are visible on the ground.
(With inputs from PTI)
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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