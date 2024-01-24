Decoding the rationale of equal weight investing

Do you need it?

The recent rally may attract investors, but the cyclical nature of these strategies demands caution. The decision to opt for equal weight or market weight strategies should align with an individual’s market view. A study of the past performance of these two strategies is also necessary. It is important to emphasize on considering risk-adjusted returns, a metric crucial for evaluating the success of any investment strategy. Lower valuations alone should not be the reason to invest in an EWI fund. Lower valuations might reflect lower quality, as EWIs expose investors to companies with lower valuations. Investors should refrain from allocating capital solely based on valuation considerations.