Defaulted on a personal loan? You may have to face these consequences
Failing to repay a personal loan can lead to significant financial repercussions and negatively impact your credit score. Furthermore, the failure to repay your loan can lead to unnecessary stress. Waiting to communicate with your lender after missing a payment only compounds the anxiety over time. Here are some of the key consequences: