Defence pensioners can submit digital life certificates at 200+ SPARSH centres till November 30: What to know

A campaign has been launched across the country by the Defence Accounts Department (DAD) in order to make sure defence pensioners, veer naris, as well as their families can get hold of digital life certificates through the 200+ SPARSH (system for pension administration raksha) services centres in the ongoing month.

This campaign for digital life certificate (DLC) started on 1 November and will go on till the end of the month. It is airmed at promoting Aadhaar-based face authentication, which will enable pensioners to submit use the Jeevan Pramaan and Aadhaar face RD apps to submit their annual life certificates.

As a part of this campaign, pensioners who have not linked their Aadhaar details to the SPARSH portal will be assisted in the task.

Senior citizens who are more than 80 years of age, as well as persons with disabilities will be given special assistance.

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Pensioners asked to opt for digital life certificate The secretary of the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) on Tuesday encouraged pensioners to become ambassadors of digital empowerment by opting for a digital life certificate (DLC).

Pensioners are required to submit a life certificate annually for continuation of pension. With DLC, this process can be done digitally through "Jeevan Pramaan", a biometric-enabled digital service.

Nivedita Shukla Verma, Secretary of DoPPW, emphasised that pensioners remain at the centre of the department's initiatives and the success of the DLC campaign depends on reaching every pensioner, including those residing in remote areas.

Highlighting the convenience of the initiative, she observed that pensioners can generate their DLCs from home using smartphones, without depending on others or visiting bank branches.

Verma was speaking during a mega camp organised by the DoPPW, in collaboration with Punjab National Bank (PNB) at its Parliament Street Branch in New Delhi, under the nationwide DLC campaign 5.

Dhrubajyoti Sengupta, Joint Secretary, DoPPW, highlighted that DLC services have evolved significantly since their introduction in 2014, with face authentication technology introduced in 2021, making the process more accessible and convenient.

The joint secretary informed that certificates generated through face authentication increased from approximately 50 lakh to around 1.25 crore during the previous campaign. He highlighted the availability of doorstep services through banks and post offices for pensioners who are unable to visit camps or independently complete the process, the statement said.