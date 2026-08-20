Delhi Lakshmi Yojana: Eligible women to receive pension letters from 26 August — here’s when ₹2,500 aid will be credited

The process of providing financial assistance to eligible women under the Delhi government's Delhi Lakshmi Yojana is set to begin, with beneficiaries scheduled to start receiving their official pension letters from 26 August, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday, reported ANI.
The Delhi government will hold an event at Talkatora Stadium on 26 August to distribute the pension letters.
Meanwhile, district-level committees have been directed to expedite the verification of applications so that eligible women can receive the benefits of the scheme without unnecessary delay.
“The faster the verification process is completed, the sooner the cases will be disposed of, and the process of disbursing pensions to eligible women will also be expedited,” CM Gupta said at a Delhi Secretariat meeting, where she reviewed the progress of the scheme.
The Delhi Lakshmi Yojana, which came into effect on 1 August, provides ₹2,500 a month to eligible women from low-income families in Delhi.
The monthly financial assistance under the scheme will be credited to the beneficiaries' bank accounts from 1 September, CM Gupta said.
She added that the government would soon introduce a facility on the scheme's portal through which eligible women who have entered incorrect or incomplete information in their applications can make corrections.
The ₹2,500 monthly assistance under the scheme will not necessarily be available entirely as unrestricted monthly cash.
By default, ₹1,500 of the scheme money will be deposited into a recurring deposit (RD) or fixed deposit (FD) account, with a lock-in period until 31 July 2029. The remaining sum will go into the beneficiary's bank account linked with a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) wallet for daily needs.
The CBDC wallet will have spending restrictions on items and services on the government's negative list, including alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, lottery tickets, gambling and betting.
Alternatively, beneficiaries can also choose to have the entire ₹2,500 monthly assistance credited to an RD or FD account, with the amount also locked in until 31 July 2029.
The scheme is open to women aged 21 to 60 years who meet certain eligibility conditions. The applicant must:
Applications for the scheme will remain open throughout the year through the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana portal.
The last day of every month will be treated as the cut-off date for applications received during that month, with eligible applications considered for benefits from the subsequent month, subject to approval.
(With inputs from ANI)
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.