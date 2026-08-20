Delhi Lakshmi Yojana: Eligible women to receive pension letters from 26 August — here’s when ₹2,500 aid will be credited

The process of providing financial assistance to eligible women under the Delhi government's Delhi Lakshmi Yojana is set to begin, with beneficiaries scheduled to start receiving their official pension letters from 26 August, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday, reported ANI.

The Delhi government will hold an event at Talkatora Stadium on 26 August to distribute the pension letters.

Meanwhile, district-level committees have been directed to expedite the verification of applications so that eligible women can receive the benefits of the scheme without unnecessary delay.

“The faster the verification process is completed, the sooner the cases will be disposed of, and the process of disbursing pensions to eligible women will also be expedited,” CM Gupta said at a Delhi Secretariat meeting, where she reviewed the progress of the scheme.

When will the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana aid be credited? The Delhi Lakshmi Yojana, which came into effect on 1 August, provides ₹2,500 a month to eligible women from low-income families in Delhi.

The monthly financial assistance under the scheme will be credited to the beneficiaries' bank accounts from 1 September, CM Gupta said.

Also Read | Delhi Lakshmi Yojana: How to check status of your application online

She added that the government would soon introduce a facility on the scheme's portal through which eligible women who have entered incorrect or incomplete information in their applications can make corrections.

How will ₹ 2,500 assistance be paid? The ₹2,500 monthly assistance under the scheme will not necessarily be available entirely as unrestricted monthly cash.

By default, ₹1,500 of the scheme money will be deposited into a recurring deposit (RD) or fixed deposit (FD) account, with a lock-in period until 31 July 2029. The remaining sum will go into the beneficiary's bank account linked with a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) wallet for daily needs.

The CBDC wallet will have spending restrictions on items and services on the government's negative list, including alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, lottery tickets, gambling and betting.

Alternatively, beneficiaries can also choose to have the entire ₹2,500 monthly assistance credited to an RD or FD account, with the amount also locked in until 31 July 2029.

Who is eligible for benefits? The scheme is open to women aged 21 to 60 years who meet certain eligibility conditions. The applicant must:

Be the eldest eligible woman in her family.

Be a registered voter of Delhi.

Belong to a family with an annual income of up to ₹ 2.5 lakh.

2.5 lakh. Have herself, her husband or either parent as a Delhi resident for at least 10 years as of the application date.

Not be a beneficiary of government pensions or certain other government financial assistance schemes.

Not be income tax payees, GST filers, government servants and public office holders.

Not belong to families with more than three living children, annual electricity consumption exceeding 2,400 units or ownership of a four-wheeler. Can you still apply for scheme? Applications for the scheme will remain open throughout the year through the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana portal.