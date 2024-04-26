Demat Account: 10 crucial things you should keep in mind as a beginner
When opening a demat account, consider factors like broker reputation, account opening charges, and AMC. Choose brokers with intuitive trading platforms and research tools. Evaluate brokerage fees, customer support, account features, and security measures.
In recent years, many young Indians have been choosing to start investments with stocks, mutual funds, and ETFs as they seek to build wealth and secure their financial futures through diversified portfolios.