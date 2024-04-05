Demat Account: All you need to know about off-market transfer and how it functions
Off-market trades provide a direct settlement option for retail investors, allowing for consolidation of holdings and transfers between family members. Investors can use online platforms like CDSL Easiest and SPEED-e for seamless transactions.
Retail investors have become increasingly active in stock investing in recent years, as evidenced by the notable surge in demat account additions, mutual fund inflows, and a significant increase in their stakes in various stocks.