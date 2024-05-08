Demat Account: Considering pledging shares? 5 things to keep in mind before going ahead
This practice of using shares as collateral or margin against shares serves as a means for investors and promoters to secure capital while still maintaining ownership of their shares.
Share pledging has become a common practice in the stock market. In this, company shares serve as collateral for securing loans from banks and financial institutions. This method is commonly utilised by individuals and companies to raise capital for various purposes such as meeting capital requirements or settling existing debts.