Demat Account: How to check transaction history? Here's a step-by-step guide
The Consolidated Account Summary (CAS) provides comprehensive information on transactions and investments in a demat account. Access CAS on CDSL or NSDL platforms with specific steps.
A demat account functions similarly to a bank account or an online wallet, but instead of storing money, it holds your financial investments, such as bonds, equities, and mutual funds. To utilise this service, you need to open an online demat account with a registered broker. This digital approach facilitates easy trading without requiring manual paperwork.