Demat Account: How to choose between full-service and discount brokers?
Discount broking firms have outperformed traditional full-service brokers with lower fees and faster account setup. However, full-service brokers provide extensive market experience and services like asset management.
Selecting the right depository participant (DP) for your demat account is as crucial as choosing the appropriate bank account for seamless banking transactions. Your demat account acts as the gateway to stock investing and trading in various securities like derivatives, bonds, commodities, and mutual funds.