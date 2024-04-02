Demat account: How to invest in international stocks? Here are 4 ways
Opening a demat account with Indian brokers or foreign brokers enables investing in US stocks. Mutual funds and ETFs are alternative options for international stock investments, providing diversification benefits and exposure to global markets.
Global brands such as Apple, Netflix, Microsoft, Google, and Facebook are an integral part of our daily routines, reflecting their widespread influence on our lives. From smartphones to automobiles and consumer electronics, Indians have a penchant for owning products from these renowned international companies.