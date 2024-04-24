Demat Account: How to invest in stocks via SIP? Here's a step-by-step guide
SIP in stocks is a method of investing a fixed amount in selected stocks at regular intervals. This helps benefit from rupee-cost averaging and the power of compounding.
Systematic Investment Plans, or SIPs, are becoming a popular choice for retail investors seeking to grow their wealth steadily. SIPs are traditionally associated with investing in mutual funds. However, SIPs are now also applicable to investing in stocks.