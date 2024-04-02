Demat account: How to pledge shares? Here's a step-by-step guide
Pledging of shares provides a mechanism for shareholders to leverage their shareholdings to access financing, while lenders use the pledged shares as security to mitigate credit risk. Here's how to initiate the pledging process.
Investors have the option to leverage their securities held in their demat accounts by pledging them as collateral to obtain a loan. This process, known as pledging, allows borrowers to access funds based on the value of their securities, including shares, debentures, bonds, and mutual fund units. By offering securities as collateral, borrowers can typically secure higher loan amounts at favorable interest rates, as lenders perceive lower risk due to the underlying asset. Moreover, the process of obtaining such loans involves minimal documentation and shorter processing times compared to traditional loan applications.