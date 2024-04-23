Demat Account: How to resolve disputes related to transactions? Here are 6 steps to follow
In case of disputes, investors can file complaints or grievances with market participants to seek resolution and protect their rights. If the issues aren't resolved satisfactorily, investors can turn to initiatives like the Common ODR Portal introduced by SEBI for additional support.
