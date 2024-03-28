Demat account: How to track your stock portfolio efficiently? Here are 9 best ways
In today's stock market landscape, success as an investor goes beyond simply selecting the right stocks; it equally hinges on actively monitoring your stock portfolio. So, how do you go about monitoring your stock portfolio? Here are 9 ways.
Investing refers to the act of allocating funds with the expectation of generating profit or achieving specific financial goals over time. It involves purchasing assets such as stocks, bonds, real estate, mutual funds, or other financial instruments with the intention of generating income, capital appreciation, or both.