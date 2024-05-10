Demat account nomination: How to update nominee details? A step-by-step guide
You can nominate family members such as parents, spouse, or children, or other individuals. If you choose to nominate a minor, you must also provide the details of their guardian.
To trade in the stock market, you need a demat account, which you can open with a Depository Participant (DP) authorised by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). A demat account allows you to hold securities in electronic form. DPs register the accounts with either the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) or the Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL).