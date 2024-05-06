Want to invest in SGBs through demat route? Here's a guide
Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) offer protection against risks associated with physical gold holdings. Eligible investors in India can invest in SGBs and benefit from the market value of gold at redemption. SGBs provide tax benefits on capital gains and indexation benefits.
India is one of the largest markets for gold, and growing affluence is driving growth in demand. Gold has a central role in the country’s culture, considered a store of value, a symbol of wealth and status, and a fundamental part of many rituals.