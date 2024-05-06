Demat Account: What are REITs and how to invest in them? MintGenie explains
REITs allow investors to participate in the real estate market without direct ownership, offering returns through dividends and potential capital appreciation. Investing in REITs through a demat account involves choosing a broker offering access to REIT investments, researching suitable REITs.
Demat account has evolved beyond mere equity trading, now offering investors a spectrum of avenues to diversify their portfolios across various asset classes. Apart from stocks, investors can seamlessly venture into bonds, mutual funds, ETFs, as well as Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs).