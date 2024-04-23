Demat Account: What are the charges associated and how to monitor them?
Initially, there are demat account opening charges imposed to open a demat account. Subsequently, brokerage fees, annual maintenance charges, and custodian fees are levied by brokers for the ongoing maintenance and safeguarding of investors’ securities.
Stock market investing has become easier through the use of demat accounts, which aid in seamless transaction facilitation and efficient storage of financial securities. However, investors must be aware of specific demat account charges associated with various brokerage services.