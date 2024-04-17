Demat Account: What are the investment limits? Find out here
Demat accounts help investors to buy and sell a wide range of securities, including stocks, mutual funds, bonds, and derivatives, conveniently through online trading platforms.
The Indian stock market has seen a significant surge in individual investors’ participation over the recent years, driven by factors such as increasing financial literacy, technological advancements, and easier access to trading platforms. Among the essential components facilitating this trend is the demat account or dematerialised account.