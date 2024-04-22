Demat Account: What is Basic Services Demat Account and what are its features?
BSDA is a special category of demat account exclusively available for individual investors. This account type is specifically designed for small investors who engage less frequently in stock market activities.
Demat accounts serve as a crucial gateway to stock investing, enabling individuals to access various financial instruments and trade to capitalise on market movements. Similar to a bank account, a demat account securely holds your securities in electronic form, offering convenience and protection by eliminating the need for physical share certificates.