Demat Account: What is electronic voting and how does it work? MintGenie explains
Electronic voting allows shareholders to cast votes electronically, increasing convenience and reducing costs. Shareholders receive notification of proposed resolutions and can cast their votes through their demat accounts. The results are tabulated and announced during the meeting.
In the regular course of business, companies frequently propose resolutions related to corporate policies, board appointments, and various corporate actions. These resolutions must undergo shareholder approval, providing investors with the opportunity to participate in crucial decision-making processes.