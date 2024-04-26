Demat Account: What is futures trading and how does it work? MintGenie explains
To trade futures, ensure your demat account is enabled, understand futures contracts and margin requirements, choose a brokerage platform, fund your trading account, place orders according to your strategy, monitor positions closely, and be aware of the risk of capital loss.
Derivatives represent the most actively traded segment in the Indian stock market, boasting significant volume when compared to the cash segment. This heightened trading activity can be attributed to several factors, including the allure of derivative trading among young investors in India.