Demat account: What is leverage trading and how does it work? MintGenie explains
Trading and investing through demat accounts involve distinct strategies. Margin trading empowers investors to control larger market positions with borrowed funds, amplifying both gains and losses. Derivative trading with leverage can lead to higher returns but also carries significant risks.
By utilising a demat account for leverage, you can employ a potent strategy that may significantly boost your potential returns while trading in the stock market. Leverage empowers investors to command a larger market position with a relatively modest capital investment, magnifying both profits and losses.