Demat Account: What is loan against securities and what are its benefits?
A loan against your demat shares allows you to obtain credit by using your shares as collateral. This enables you to leverage your investments without having to sell your shares to access the capital. The loan requires no additional collateral beyond the shares already held in your demat account.
