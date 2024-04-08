Demat Account: What precautions should you take while using it?
A demat account acts as an entry point into stock investing, offering convenience and security. Retail investors should follow precautions like regular monitoring, preventing inactivity, and avoiding herd mentality to maintain a smooth demat account flow.
These days, opening and managing a demat account has become significantly more accessible, largely due to the widespread availability of mobile trading apps. Even traditional brokerage firms, boasting decades of expertise, have introduced their own mobile trading platforms.