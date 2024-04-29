Demat Account: Why is holding period important and how does it impact investment returns?
Understanding the holding period is crucial for investment success, influencing tax implications, risk management, and overall returns. Investors hold stocks for varying durations based on market conditions and investment strategies, aligning decisions with financial goals and objectives.
In the dynamic realm of the stock market, transactions occur continuously as investors engage in buying and selling securities. However, amidst this bustling activity, one crucial aspect that investors consistently emphasise on and discuss is the concept of the holding period.