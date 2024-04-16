Demat Accounts: What is a Unique Client Code and why does it matter?
The Unique Client Code serves as a vital identification number assigned to clients by brokers, a mandate set by regulatory authorities. To uphold client privacy, brokers issue each client a distinct alphanumeric UCC
In an era marked by increasing cybercrime, safeguarding demat accounts has become paramount, and several security measures, including the Unique Client Code (UCC), have been implemented to enhance protection. The UCC acts as a crucial identifier, ensuring the confidentiality and integrity of client information.