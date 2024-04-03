Demat: How does share transfer work in case account holder passes away? MintGenie explains
Dealing with a deceased individual's demat account involves legal complexities and procedural steps. The transmission process for shares post death has been streamlined by SEBI, ensuring protection of assets and smooth transfer to beneficiaries.
In the somber aftermath of a loved one's passing, families are often confronted with various practical matters amidst their grief. One such concern is the management of the deceased individual's assets and financial affairs, including their demat account holdings.