“Despite headwinds & tailwinds, it’s the right time to start investing in volatile markets,” says Prashant Tapse

Broadly speaking, sentiment in both primary as well as secondary markets were volatile witnessing multiple correction as well as sharp recovery from the dips taking index to all time high but ended with muted returns around 4-5%. The same kind of mixed returns were also seen in the initial public offering (IPO) market, due to high valuation mismatch and FII selling pressure has forced many IPOs to defer fundraising plans through this route. I believe, the Year 2023 IPO market performance is likely to undergo a phase of consolidation assuming that the world economy is expected to slow down and fear of recession in few countries bringing in high volatility to the stock markets. Year 2023 promoters and private investors will closely watch the global and local economic scenario before jumping into IPO offering as overall liquidity has decreased due to the subdued performance of the current market portfolio. Taking into current mood, big-ticket sized IPO and high valuation players would keep a pause button until the liquidity economics changes globally.