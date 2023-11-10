Dhanteras 2023: Tanishq, PC Jewellers, and others lure customers to buy gold with discount offers
Dhanteras, the beginning of Diwali, is a day dedicated to the goddess of wealth. Jewelry companies like Tanishq, Kalyan Jewellers, and Malabar Gold & Diamonds are offering discounts and deals to make the festival prosperous for customers.
Dhanteras marks the beginning of the five-day festival of lights ‘Diwali’ is here. The day, also known as Dhantrayodashi is considered very auspicious and is purely dedicated to the goddess of wealth. It is believed that purchasing gold, diamonds, and other valuable items brings good fortune on this day.