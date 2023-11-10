Dhanteras, the beginning of Diwali, is a day dedicated to the goddess of wealth. Jewelry companies like Tanishq, Kalyan Jewellers, and Malabar Gold & Diamonds are offering discounts and deals to make the festival prosperous for customers.

Dhanteras marks the beginning of the five-day festival of lights ‘Diwali’ is here. The day, also known as Dhantrayodashi is considered very auspicious and is purely dedicated to the goddess of wealth. It is believed that purchasing gold, diamonds, and other valuable items brings good fortune on this day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The word Dhanteras is derived from two words 'Dhan' and 'Teras'. Dhan represents riches, and Teras denotes the thirteenth day. This year Dhanteras falls on November 10. The festival will be followed by Chhoti Diwali on November 11, Diwali, the main festival, on November 12, Govardhan Puja on November 13, and Bhai Dooj on November 14.

Several jewelry companies including Tanishq, Kalyan Jewellers, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, and others have announced various deals and discounts to make the festival prosperous for their customers. Take a look at some offers below, {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Gold, silver rates rebound on Dhanteras 2023 1) Tanishq: Tanishq is providing discounts of up to 20% on charges for gold and diamond jewelry. The company also offers 100% exchange value on old gold purchased from any jeweler. With a minimum transaction of ₹80,000, the company offers an instant ₹4,000 discount to SBI Card customers. This is available until November 12 and can only be used once per card.

2) Kalyan Jewellers: A flat 20% discount on diamond stone prices and an instant 3% discount on debit and credit card purchases from all major banks are being offered by Candere by Kalyan Jewellers.

Also Read: Is buying gold coin each year on Dhanteras a good idea? 3) Malabar Gold & Diamonds: With every ₹30,000 spent on gold jewelry, the company is offering a 100 mg gold coin. Additionally, it is charging for gemstone and polki jewelry and offering discounts of up to 30% on diamond values. These discounts are available through November 19, 2023. Customers who have SBI Cards can receive an additional 5% cashback on minimum transactions of ₹25,000 from the company. In this instance, each card account's maximum cashback will be ₹2,500. The deal is available through November 12. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Five ways of investing in gold this Dhanteras 4) Carat Lane: If you spend ₹4,000 or more on diamonds, the brand is offering a flat 25% off. SBI Card holders are eligible for an instant 5% discount. The deal is available through November 12.

5) PC Jewellers: The company is offering 25% off on making charges of all jewelry and a 10% discount on diamonds and stones. It also offers ₹100 off per gram of gold jewelry. The discount offers are valid till November 15.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.