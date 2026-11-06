Dhanteras 2026: Auspicious time to buy gold today, November 6; check muhurat and shopping tips

Dhanteras 2026 is being celebrated on Friday, November 6, and many households are preparing to buy gold, silver, jewellery and other valuables on the occasion. Considered an auspicious day to welcome prosperity and good fortune, Dhanteras marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival.

If you are planning to purchase gold today, knowing the auspicious buying window can help you plan your shopping. According to Drik Panchang, the gold-buying muhurat for New Delhi begins at 10.30 am on November 6 and continues until 6.37 am on November 7.

The festival, also known as Dhantrayodashi, falls on the 13th lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. The Trayodashi Tithi begins at 10.30 am on November 6 and ends at 10.47 am on November 7, according to Drik Panchang.

Dhanteras 2026: Gold-buying muhurat and important timings Purchasing gold and silver on Dhanteras is traditionally associated with welcoming wealth and prosperity into the household. Families often buy gold coins, jewellery, silver utensils and other valuables on the occasion.

Here are the key timings for Dhanteras 2026:





Event Date and time Dhanteras Friday, November 6, 2026 Gold-buying muhurat in New Delhi 10.30 am, November 6 to 6.37 am, November 7 Trayodashi Tithi begins 10.30 am, November 6 Trayodashi Tithi ends 10.47 am, November 7

According to the traditional calendar, purchases made after 10.30 am on Friday are considered auspicious. Many families also prefer to complete their shopping before the evening Lakshmi-Kubera Puja so they can place their new purchases before the deities during the rituals.

However, auspicious timings can differ across locations because of differences in local sunrise and sunset timings. Those living outside New Delhi, including overseas, should check the timings applicable to their city before planning their purchases.

Why do people buy gold and silver on Dhanteras? Dhanteras is associated with the worship of Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kubera and Lord Dhanvantari. Buying precious metals and new household items is a long-standing tradition, with gold and silver symbolising prosperity and good fortune.

The festival also honours Lord Dhanvantari, who is associated with health and healing. Its significance therefore extends beyond material wealth to include good health, family well-being and prosperity.

While jewellery and coins remain popular purchases, families also buy silver utensils, household items and other valuables according to their budgets.

What should you check before buying gold or silver? An auspicious buying window is only one part of the purchase. Before visiting a jeweller, consumers should also check the purity, weight and final price of the item.

Here are four things to keep in mind: 1. Check the purity and hallmark Gold jewellery is commonly available in 22-karat, 18-karat and 14-karat variants. Silver is sold in different purities, including 999 fine silver and 925 sterling silver.

For gold jewellery, buyers can check the Hallmark Unique Identification (HUID) number through the BIS Care app. For silver, check the applicable purity marking and BIS hallmark.

2. Verify the weight The weight of a jewellery item directly affects its final price. Ask the jeweller to weigh it in front of you and ensure that the bill clearly mentions the gross weight and net weight.

3. Check the latest gold and silver rates Precious metal prices change, so check the prevailing retail rates before making a purchase. Online platforms such as Bullions.co.in provide city-wise gold and silver prices that consumers can use as a reference.

4. Understand making charges Making charges are added to the price of jewellery to account for its design and craftsmanship. These may be calculated as a percentage of the item's value.

Ask the jeweller for a detailed price breakdown, including the metal value, making charges and applicable taxes, before completing the purchase.