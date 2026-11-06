Dhanteras 2026: Best time to buy gold, silver in Coimbatore; latest today — Shopping Shubh Muhurat, purchase timings

Dhanteras, one of the most auspicious days around Diwali, is being observed in parts of India on Friday, November 6. It marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival.

The word comes from "Dhan" (wealth) and Teras" (thirteenth day). It is celebrated on the thirteenth lunar day of the Kartik month.

It is considered an auspicious day to make significant purchases, especially gold and silver. These metals are believed to attract wealth and prosperity.

Dhanteras 2026: Puja timing; best time to buy gold, silver in Coimbatore - Shubh Muhurat According to Dripkpanchang, Dhanteras Puja Muhurat is between 06:02 PM to 07:57 PM; Duration - 01 Hour 56 Mins.

• Pradosh Kaal: 5:33 PM to 8:09 PM

• Vrishabha Kaal: 6:02 PM to 7:57 PM

• Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 10:30 AM on Nov 06, 2026

• Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 10:47 AM on Nov 07, 2026

Dhanteras is being celebrated today because the time for worship during the Pradosh period falls on November 6.

Dhantrayodashi Muhurat in Other Cities: Check puja timings here 06:32 PM to 08:31 PM - Pune

06:02 PM to 07:57 PM - New Delhi

06:14 PM to 08:10 PM - Chennai/Coimbatore

06:11 PM to 08:07 PM - Jaipur

06:15 PM to 08:13 PM - Hyderabad

06:03 PM to 07:59 PM - Gurgaon

06:00 PM to 07:54 PM - Chandigarh

05:28 PM to 07:26 PM - Kolkata

06:35 PM to 08:35 PM - Mumbai

06:25 PM to 08:20 PM - Bengaluru

06:30 PM to 08:28 PM - Ahmedabad

06:01 PM to 07:57 PM - Noida

Auspicious Shopping Windows On Dhanteras, some devotees purchase gold or silver coins bearing images of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha, while others prefer jewellery or silver utensils. Buying new kitchenware, including brass, copper and steel utensils, is also a common practice.

There is no single shopping muhurat that applies uniformly to every city and purchase. Buyers should check the local Panchang and relevant auspicious timings before making their purchases.

• Gold & Silver Buying Start Time: According to the New Delhi Panchang, as reported by NDTV, the gold-buying muhurat begins at 10:30 AM on November 6 and continues until 6:37 AM on November 7.

A favourable Choghadiya shopping window is also listed on November 7, from 7:59 AM to 9:21 AM, within the remaining Trayodashi Tithi. These timings are based on the New Delhi Panchang.

According to the Economic Times, separate purchase window is also listed on November 7, from 6:37 AM to 10:47 AM.

Muhurat timings for other cities are local time of respective cities, Dripkpanchang says.

What should you check before buying gold or silver? An auspicious buying window is only one part of the purchase. Before visiting a jeweller, consumers should also check the purity, weight and final price of the item.

Why do people buy gold and silver on Dhanteras? Dhanteras is associated with the worship of Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kubera and Lord Dhanvantari. Buying precious metals and new household items is a long-standing tradition, with gold and silver symbolising prosperity and good fortune.

The festival also honours Lord Dhanvantari, who is associated with health and healing. Its significance therefore extends beyond material wealth to include good health, family well-being and prosperity.