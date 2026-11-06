Dhanteras 2026 date and time today for gold, silver purchase: Shubh muhurat for buying precious metals on auspicious day

Dhanteras 2026 is being celebrated on Friday, November 6, and many households are preparing to purchase gold, silver, jewellery and other valuables on the occasion. Considered an auspicious day to welcome wealth and prosperity, Dhanteras marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival.
For those planning to buy precious metals today, knowing the shubh muhurat, or auspicious buying window, can help with shopping plans. According to Drik Panchang, the gold-buying muhurat begins at 10.30 am on November 6 and continues until 6.37 am on November 7.
The festival is also known as Dhantrayodashi. It falls on the 13th lunar day, or Trayodashi Tithi, of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. The Trayodashi Tithi begins at 10.30 am on November 6 and ends at 10.47 am on November 7, according to Drik Panchang.
Here are the key dates and timings for Dhanteras 2026:
|Event
|Date and time
|Dhanteras
|Friday, November 6, 2026
|Gold-buying muhurat in New Delhi
|10.30 am, November 6 to 6.37 am, November 7
|Trayodashi Tithi begins
|10.30 am, November 6
|Trayodashi Tithi ends
|10.47 am, November 7
Many families also prefer to complete their shopping before the evening Lakshmi-Kubera Puja so that they can place their new purchases before the deities during the rituals.
However, auspicious timings may vary across locations because of differences in local sunrise and sunset timings.
Buying precious metals on Dhanteras is a long-standing tradition in India. The festival is associated with the worship of Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity. Purchasing gold is believed to invite good fortune and abundance into the household.
Gold is considered a symbol of purity, prosperity and durability. Gold coins, bars and jewellery are among the popular purchases made on the occasion. The metal is also traditionally regarded as a store of wealth that can be preserved and passed down through generations.
Silver is another popular choice, particularly for households looking for a more accessible precious-metal purchase. People buy silver coins, jewellery and utensils such as plates and glasses.
The festival also honours Lord Dhanvantari, who is associated with health and healing. According to Puranic legend, he emerged during the Samudra Manthan carrying a pot of Amrit, or the nectar of immortality. This association explains why buying new metal vessels and utensils is also part of the Dhanteras tradition.
Brass and copper utensils, diyas and puja thalis are among the household items people purchase during the festival.
While choosing an auspicious time is important to many buyers, checking the quality and final price of the metal is equally important. Here are four things consumers should keep in mind before making a purchase.
Check purity and hallmarking: Gold jewellery is commonly available in 22-karat, 18-karat and 14-karat variants. Buyers should check the purity marking before purchasing an item.
For gold jewellery, consumers can verify the Hallmark Unique Identification (HUID) number through the BIS Care app. Silver is also available in different purity grades, including 999 fine silver and 925 sterling silver. Check the applicable purity marking and BIS hallmark before buying.
Verify the weight: The weight of a jewellery item directly affects its price. Ask the jeweller to weigh the item in front of you and ensure that the bill clearly mentions both its gross weight and net weight.
This is particularly important when buying jewellery that includes stones or other materials, as the metal weight and the overall weight may differ.
Check the latest gold and silver rates: Gold and silver prices change, so check the prevailing retail rates before visiting a jewellery store. Online platforms such as Bullions.co.in provide city-wise gold and silver prices that buyers can use as a reference.
Comparing rates can help consumers understand the metal value being charged by different sellers.
Understand making charges and the final bill: Making charges are added to jewellery prices to account for the design and craftsmanship involved. These charges may be calculated as a percentage of the item's value.
Before completing the purchase, ask the jeweller for a detailed price breakdown. The bill should clearly show the metal value, making charges and applicable taxes.
Gold coins, bars and jewellery remain popular purchases during Dhanteras. Those looking for alternatives can consider silver coins, utensils and jewellery. Households also buy brass and copper vessels, diyas and puja items as part of the festival tradition.
The choice of purchase often depends on the household's budget and preferences. Whether buying gold, silver or utensils, consumers should check the item's quality, weight and final cost before making a decision.
As Dhanteras shopping gets underway, buyers can plan their purchases around the auspicious window while keeping their budget and the additional costs in mind.
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