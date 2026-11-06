Dhanteras 2026 gold buying story: Why there is rush to purchase yellow metal ahead of Diwali? Know full tradition tale

Dhanteras, which marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival, is considered an auspicious occasion to buy gold, silver and other valuable household items. Every year, families across India purchase jewellery, coins and precious metals on the occasion, believing that these items bring prosperity, good fortune and financial stability.

But the tradition of buying gold on Dhanteras goes beyond the belief that the yellow metal is auspicious. The festival has two important mythological connections -- one with Goddess Lakshmi, who represents wealth, and another with Lord Dhanvantari, who is associated with health and healing.

The word Dhanteras itself comes from two Sanskrit words -- 'Dhan', meaning wealth, and 'Teras', referring to the thirteenth day. Also known as Dhantrayodashi, the festival falls on the thirteenth lunar day, or Trayodashi Tithi, of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik.

Why is Dhanteras considered auspicious? Dhanteras has two distinct mythological associations, both of which explain why the festival is linked to prosperity and well-being.

1. The connection with Goddess Lakshmi Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped as the deity of wealth, fortune and abundance. According to traditional beliefs, Dhanteras is associated with her birth. Buying gold on this day is therefore seen as a way of inviting her blessings into the household.

Gold has long been regarded as a symbol of material wealth in Indian society. Purchasing the precious metal on a day dedicated to the goddess of wealth is consequently considered an auspicious act.

2. The story of Lord Dhanvantari The second mythological connection is with Lord Dhanvantari, the divine physician and an incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

According to Puranic legend, during the Samudra Manthan, or the churning of the cosmic ocean by gods and demons, Dhanvantari emerged carrying a pot of Amrit, the nectar of immortality.

His appearance is associated with Dhanteras, giving the festival a connection with health, healing and well-being. This is also why people traditionally buy new metal vessels and utensils on the occasion.

Why do people buy gold on Dhanteras? Gold holds a special place in the Dhanteras tradition for several reasons. Apart from its association with Goddess Lakshmi, the metal has historically been regarded as a store of wealth.

Unlike currency, which can be reissued or lose value, gold has continued to be recognised as a valuable asset across generations. Its durability also adds to its symbolic significance. Gold does not rust or corrode easily, making it a representation of wealth that can be preserved and passed down within families.

The metal is also portable and can be converted into money or other resources. Before the development of formal banking systems, gold served as a form of financial security for households.

These qualities have reinforced gold's position as a traditional symbol of lasting prosperity. While silver is also considered auspicious and is widely purchased on Dhanteras, gold remains a popular choice because of its association with wealth and its historical role as a store of value.

Why do people buy silver and utensils on Dhanteras? Gold is not the only metal associated with the festival. Silver is another popular purchase, partly because it is more affordable for many households.

Silver is traditionally associated with clarity, elegance and the calming energy of the Moon. People often purchase silver coins, jewellery and utensils such as plates and glasses.

Buying new utensils is also an established Dhanteras tradition. Brass and copper vessels are particularly popular and are associated with purification and positive energy. Families also purchase items such as diyas and puja thalis, which can be used during religious ceremonies and in everyday life.

The tradition of purchasing these items reflects the festival's wider association with prosperity, health and household well-being.

Dhanteras 2026: Gold-buying muhurat and important timings Dhanteras will be celebrated on Friday, November 6, 2026. According to Drik Panchang, the gold-buying muhurat begins at 10.30 am on November 6 and continues until 6.37 am on November 7.

Dhanteras is also associated with the worship of Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kubera and Lord Dhanvantari. While buying gold, silver and other valuables is a long-standing tradition, the festival's significance extends beyond material wealth to include good health, family well-being and prosperity.