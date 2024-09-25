Money
Didn’t get a Coldplay ticket? Catch them in Abu Dhabi.
Summary
- Traveling to Abu Dhabi for the Coldplay concert in January could cost you less than the price of a scalped ticket for their Navi Mumbai concert.
Many dreams were shattered on 22 September. About 13 million people rushed to BookMyShow for the 150,000 Coldplay tickets available. The British band is returning to India after a decade, with a concert in Navi Mumbai scheduled for January.
