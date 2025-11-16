When companies that have never made money come calling for your savings
An analysis of nine high-profile 'digital' IPOs over the last three years shows that six are still below the issue price, and most are deeply unprofitable.
The Indian stock markets are bracing for another wave of what the fashionable set calls 'digital IPOs'. The definition keeps evolving with each new buzzword— platform, AI, technology-enabled, and so on. My definition is simpler and more accurate: companies that have never made a profit and probably never will.