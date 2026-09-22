Tycoon Dinesh Thakkar buys India's most expensive known single residential unit for ₹711 crore — Check all we know

Dinesh Thakkar, founder of one of India’s biggest retail stockbrokers, Angel One, has bought a luxury tower in Mumbai for ₹711 crore ($74.3 million), marking the most expensive known purchase of a single residential unit in India, according to a Bloomberg report.
The report added that Thakkar purchased the sea-facing eight-storey tower in an upscale neighborhood in Mumbai developer Embassy Developments. The property is spread across 63,000 square feet (5,853 square meters), the report added citing a statement from Thakkar today. Embassy’s shares rose as much as 8.3% in early trade.
Thakkar’s broking business listed in Mumbai in 2020 as online trading took off during the pandemic lockdown.
The report added that this deal reflects a boom in India’s luxury housing market as growing wealth and the listing of firms from smaller cities swell the ranks of the country’s rich.
India's financial capital of Mumbai is home to many of the wealthiest families and business leaders. And the city has been at the center of that expansion, with trophy homes commanding increasingly large sums.
Last year, pharmaceutical firm USV's Chairperson Leena Gandhi Tewari purchased a ₹639 crore apartment, while banker Uday Kotak and his family, bought a sea-facing tower for more than ₹400 crore, it added.
“What we are witnessing is the direct translation of India’s corporate wealth creation into rare, trophy real estate,” said Sandeep Reddy, co-founder of property data service provider Zapkey. As many as 37 residential deals have been priced above one billion rupees since January 2025, totaling 56 billion rupees, according to Zapkey.
Luxury apartments in parts of India have been known to sell out within hours, while prices of premium apartments can rival those in parts of New York. Oberoi Realty sold out a high-end project in Gurugram near New Delhi in “two hours,” the firm said in July. Last year, DLF said it sold out apartments priced at more than $1 million each within a week of opening bookings.
Embassy Developments entered the Mumbai real estate market in January with a plan to invest 45 billion rupees for residential towers across the city. One of its projects in the upscale neighborhood that Thakkar bought his residence in has a gross development value of over 30 billion rupees and offers a single residence across every floor with sea-facing views.
(With inputs from Bloomberg)
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