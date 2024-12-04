Money
How a Lucknow-based jeweller streamlined his cluttered portfolio of 27 mutual funds and 9 insurance policies
Aprajita Sharma 4 min read 04 Dec 2024, 06:27 PM IST
SummaryAnurag Kesarwani transformed his financial portfolio by surrendering half of his insurance policies and investing in four direct mutual fund schemes through a registered investment advisor. He aims to save on commissions and better plan for his family's future financial goals.
Twenty-seven mutual fund schemes, three endowment and six moneyback life insurance policies. That was what Anurag Kesarwani's financial portfolio looked like until 2023.
