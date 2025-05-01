Money
Direct stocks or mutual funds? The best answer isn’t a side—it’s a strategy
SummaryDirect stocks or mutual funds? The debate rages on. But in the world of investments, the middle path is often the wisest—allowing beginners to grow at their own pace, with less stress and more success.
Before you read on, take six minutes to watch this Monty Python sketch: The Argument Clinic. It's a comedy classic from 1972, but it captures—with eerie precision—the tone of financial debates on social media today.
