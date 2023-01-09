Diversification in investing: Here's how to reduce risks during volatile markets

Prices of most stocks never stay still. They keep changing every minute and either gain or lose value every trading day. During times of crisis, like the announcement of covid lockdown, the frequency and magnitude of price movement became very high. This frequency and magnitude of price change indicates volatility and is a measure of risk. The higher the frequency and magnitude of stock price movement, the higher is the volatility and consequently risk associated with buying the stock.

